News in Hindi: Australia considers allowing vaccinated residents to travel overseas

Sydney's International Airport

Source: AAP Image/Brendan Esposito

Published 16 April 2021 at 6:06pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Catch the latest news of 16th April 2021 in Hindi. India registers the highest number of coronavirus cases in a day.

In this bulletin : 

*  Investigations continue into the death of a New South Wales woman who died after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

* The federal government considers allowing vaccinated Australians to travel overseas for essential reasons.

* Pfizer CEO announces changes in COVID-19 vaccine administration, flagging the possible need for booster shots.

* India registers the highest number of coronavirus cases in a day.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

