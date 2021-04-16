News in Hindi: Australia considers allowing vaccinated residents to travel overseas

In this bulletin :





* Investigations continue into the death of a New South Wales woman who died after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.





* The federal government considers allowing vaccinated Australians to travel overseas for essential reasons.





* Pfizer CEO announces changes in COVID-19 vaccine administration, flagging the possible need for booster shots.





* India registers the highest number of coronavirus cases in a day.





Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.





