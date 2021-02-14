SBS Hindi

News in Hindi : Australia's first shipment of Pfizer vaccine doses to arrive this week

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Michigan.

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Michigan. Source: AAP

Published 14 February 2021 at 5:31pm
By SBS Hindi
Catch the latest news of 14/02/2021** Australia's first shipment of Pfizer vaccine doses to arrive this week.// **A 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru has been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection to the "toolkit" shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

