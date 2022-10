In this bulletin:





* Australia considers the option of emergency flights to bring Australians home from India.





* Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets with former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins.





Advertisement

* Queensland authorities are confident a COVID-19 breach at Brisbane Airport won't be repeated.





* Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls a meeting with his cabinet ministers.





Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





READ MORE Indian-Australian community organises interfaith prayers for loved ones in India













READ MORE "Heartbroken": Families pray for their loved ones after Australia suspends flights from India