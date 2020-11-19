SBS Hindi

News in Hindi for 19 November 2020

India's Hardik Pandya leaps in the air to celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Shoaib Malik during the Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, June 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India's Hardik Pandya leaps in the air to celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Shoaib Malik during the Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

Published 19 November 2020 at 6:30pm
** The Prime Minister apologises to the President of Afghanistan over alleged war crimes by Australian soldiers ** South Australia records no new coronavirus cases on the first day of a dramatic lockdown. ** And ECB Announces 2021 Summer Schedule as Team India to Tour England For Five-Match Test Series

