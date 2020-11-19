News in Hindi for 19 November 2020

India's Hardik Pandya leaps in the air to celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Shoaib Malik during the Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
** The Prime Minister apologises to the President of Afghanistan over alleged war crimes by Australian soldiers ** South Australia records no new coronavirus cases on the first day of a dramatic lockdown. ** And ECB Announces 2021 Summer Schedule as Team India to Tour England For Five-Match Test Series
Published 19 November 2020 at 6:30pm
Source: SBS
Share