Past and current Australian leaders have opposed the strict ban and penalties imposed on travel from India.

Mamta Banerjee is set to take oath as the new West Bengal CM in a Covid-safe event.

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji tests positive for Covid-19.

