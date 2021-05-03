SBS Hindi

Obesity increases health risk from coronavirus, finds new study

Overweight Man

Obesity is a significant risk factor for COVID-19 patients Source: Getty

Published 3 May 2021 at 5:04pm, updated 3 May 2021 at 6:03pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

A study of nearly seven million patients in the U-K shows people with obesity are much more likely to have severe COVID-19 and to need intensive care in hospital. And the danger is different for different racial groups. This report explains it.

