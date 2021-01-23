News in Hindi: India Celebrates 125th birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary in Kolkata on Saturday 23rd Jan 2021 Source: ANI
Published 23 January 2021 at 6:13pm, updated 25 January 2021 at 7:54am
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this bulletin: **Calls for the government to do more to support Australians stranded overseas. **Donald Trump's second impeachment trial to begin early next month. **India celebrates 125th birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. **In Tennis, Andy Murray to miss the Australian Open and more news.
