In this bulletin:





Every Australian over the age of 50 is eligible to receive the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine from today.

In Western Australia, Two food delivery drivers test positive for coronavirus.

Vaccination for the 18-44 age group in Delhi to begin today.







Advertisement

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





READ MORE The fastest way to Australian permanent residency







READ MORE Lest We Forget: Saluting Indian soldiers who fought with ANZAC forces in Gallipoli