News in Hindi: Stand-off with Facebook over its media bargaining code continues

The facebook live video of Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenbergs press conference

The facebook live video of Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenbergs press conference is seen at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, February 18, 2021. Source: AAP

Published 19 February 2021 at 6:03pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this bulletin... ** The federal government continues its stand-off with Facebook over its media bargaining code...** Tasmania to re-open its borders to Victoria...** China officially admits for its soldiers killed in last year's Galwan clash with India ... and more news

