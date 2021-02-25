SBS Hindi

News in Hindi: The Australian Federal Police warn politicians to report crimes without delay

SBS Hindi

Australian Federal Police AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw.

Australian Federal Police AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 February 2021 at 5:39pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Catch the latest news of 25/02/2021 **The Australian Federal Police warn politicians to report crimes without delay. // **As Maharashtra battles a surge in Covid, 190 cases have emerged from a single hostel in a school in Washim district.

Published 25 February 2021 at 5:39pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists