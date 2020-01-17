News in Hindi

Bridget McKenzie talks to media at Parliament Source: SBS
Published 17 January 2020 at 6:37pm
By SBS Hindi
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this bulletin... ** Growing calls for Bridget McKenzie to resign over the coalition's misuse of sports grants... ** A man is attacked by a shark on the New South Wales south coast... ** India successfully launched Gsat-30 French Guiana…** In tennis, Ashley Barty happy with her form ahead of next week's Australian Open… and more
