News in Hindi

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and wife Jenny board an RAAF aircraft to attend the G20

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and wife Jenny board an RAAF aircraft to attend the G20

Published 29 November 2019 at 6:02pm, updated 29 November 2019 at 6:04pm
By SBS Hindi
Catch the latest news of 29/11/2019. Scott Morrison's first year as prime minister cost taxpayers more than $1.3 million in travel./***Australia's top legal officers have unanimously agreed to a set of draft laws aimed at better protecting public-interest journalism and reducing frivolous lawsuits

