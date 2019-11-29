News in Hindi

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and wife Jenny board an RAAF aircraft to attend the G20 Source: AAP
Published 29 November 2019 at 6:02pm, updated 29 November 2019 at 6:04pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 29/11/2019. Scott Morrison's first year as prime minister cost taxpayers more than $1.3 million in travel./***Australia's top legal officers have unanimously agreed to a set of draft laws aimed at better protecting public-interest journalism and reducing frivolous lawsuits
Published 29 November 2019 at 6:02pm, updated 29 November 2019 at 6:04pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
