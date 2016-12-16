Next Level in Indian-Australian Music Scene: Dee Sinnarkar’s “I Wanna Dance”

Available in other languages

Dee Sinnarkar aka Deepti Sinnarkar is an Indian-origin singer, song-writer and performer based in Sydney.





She’s a passionate has performed Bollywood covers and Indi-pop for over 12 years.





Dee says that growing up in a small town in Gujarat, India, she had big dreams.





“At a young age, passion for poetry and music drove me into Singing. I wrote Bollywood songs for a well-known music director in Mumbai,” says Dee.





Her parents moved to New Zealand.





“After migrating to NZ, I experienced personal and financial hardships that disconnected me from song writing. However, I soon grasped singing opportunities and performed at various events while juggling my studies. I received two scholarships from university of Auckland,’ adds Dee.





Soon, Dee moved to Australia in search of better work opportunities.





Dee says that this process of travel and migration has influenced her versatile style of singing from pop to Bollywood.





Recently, she released her track – ‘I Wanna Dance.’





This song is inspired from a period of time when Dee was going through a rough phase.





She injured her back and was on complete bed rest. Unable to move and work led to depression.





Dee says that she wrote the song in hope of getting up and enjoying little things of life again.





“The track is a happy, tropical electronic dance song to which you can dance your worries away,” adds Dee.





The track is also available on YouTube it has received 180,000 views.





WATCH – "I WANNA DANCE"











In addition, the single has also been telecast on TV channels in India.





“I want to share my journey to inspire and influence others to never give up ... gather courage to find hope in dullest moments of life,” notes Dee.





Besides working on her music, Dee is also passionate about acting and modelling.



