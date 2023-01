House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is surrounded by reporters as the House of Representatives adjourns following the sixth failed ballot for Speaker on Capitol Hill on Jan. 4, 2023, in Washington, D.C.Resistance to McCarthy becoming the next Speaker of the House is being led by members of the far right Freedom Caucus who have forced six ballots which is the first time in 100 years that more than one ballot has been needed. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Sipa USA) Source: SIPA USA / Sipa USA/Sipa USA