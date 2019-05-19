'No surprises for migrants in the near future'

Source: Supplied
“I was not expecting this. Most of us got it wrong,” said economist Dr Vinod Mishra of Monash University. The coalition has managed to regain power for the third time in a row, which is ‘miraculous’ even for Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The coalition government has been tough on migration policies reducing total intake and making it more robust for migrants to move to Australia without proper English language and other skills. With coalition coming back to power, the policy pushing migrants to the regional areas is expected to continue. ‘This means there is no surprise in for the migrants,’ says Dr Vinod Mishra. Take a listen to this interview.
Published 19 May 2019 at 4:23pm
By Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
