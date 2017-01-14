Notebandi and Janta ki soch

Though the public opinion on demonetisation is quite positive but at the same time, there are concerns too.





Ashok Bansal, reporter of Indian newspaper Jansatta says that no doubt it is a historic move but the results are shocking. People started suffering and opposition spared no time on capitalizing on it.











Source: Anita Barar











Mr Ashok felt that it was a hasty step.





So was there no think bank?





Mr. Ashok said," This is something which perhaps we don't have a clear answer. Obviously, it needed to be a secret , but clearly, something didn't go right and people suffered specially the small scale business / Kutir udyog "





Dr Pawan Choudhary from Gurugram hoped that with time everyone would get used to of it while his wife Dr. Shalini confessed that they too personally had been affected and there had been problems.





Fashion Designer from Delhi, Reenu Malhotra told that fashion industry has to go on and so does her work. She said that her work didn't get much affected and people quickly switched over from cash to cashless.





She thinks that it is only political parties, which are making noise and in reality the situation is not that bad.











Source: SBS (Anita Barar)











And Suneet Malhotra, a Businessman on a tour to Australia feels that though it was a historic move and had all the right intentions, but there are few issues which needs to be addressed. He shared his personal experience about while traveling in rural and remote ares.





He felt that there was a no task force to educate people about the system and changes which Mr. Modi is trying to bring.





He said," someone should look into it and there must be a task force to educate them." He added, "urban population will get used to of it sooner or later but what about rural India? A task force should be deployed and it should be done immediately'





So far, everyone has welcomed this historic move and as Mr. Ashok Bansal puts it, the real picture would emerge only after the results of the forthcoming elections in 5 states.











