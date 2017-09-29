Noted Indian Poet and Lyricist Rahat Indori in Australia

Eminent Indian poet and lyricist Rahat Indori doesn’t need an introduction. His work and career in forty plus Bollywood films speaks for itself.





Rahat Indori is known for his use of very sharp visual imagery.





WATCH VIDEO: Jashn-e-azadi mushaira, 3 August 2017











He is not only a sought after name in poetic soirees in India but also abroad where non-resident Indians are trying to keep their heritage and language alive.





A PhD in Urdu literature and academic by profession, Rahat Indori became a Bollywood lyricist after Gulshan Kumar pursued him to write songs for Shabnam .





He says that poetry has something for every generation and universality of emotions is an integral part of poetry.





Rahat Indori has written for seriously academic and high poetry circles to masala Bollywood films.





WATCH VIDEO: ‘ Tumsa Koi Pyara Koi Masoom Nahi Hai’ from Khuddar











But his lyrics always took the story forward as he strongly believes that words are the backbone of cinema. He feels that today many songs have no meaning and have lots that link to the story.





Rahat Indori is happy that people abroad are keeping India’s tradition alive through Mushairas.



