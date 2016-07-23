SBS Hindi

Now Attack in Munich...What can happen next in Europe?

SBS Hindi

A policeman stands at the Marienplatz as he secures the area after a shootout in Munich

A policeman stands at the Marienplatz as he secures the area after a shootout in Munich Source: AAP Image/EPA/SVEN HOPPE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 July 2016 at 4:56pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

An attack in Munich has left at least 9 people dead and over 20 injured. Earlier this week there was an attack on a train in Germany which left 4 people injured 3 seriously. We spoke to Defence Analyst Rahul Bedi and asked him what is likley to happen in Europe?

Published 23 July 2016 at 4:56pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds