Now, I don’t have to spend two dollar extra for $10 Ice-cream: Vandna Kukreja

Priyanka Talvar with Her Family

Source: Suuplied by Vandana Kukreja

Published 26 September 2017 at 5:10pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:36am
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj, Ricardo Goncalves
The big four banks have decided to remove fees for customers using their ATMs, but the fees they are cutting are an area of banking already shrinking.

The Reserve Bank says ATM use is at a 15-year low, despite the number of machines being up 26 per cent over a decade ago.

The money editor at RateCity, Sally Tindall, says, despite the reprieve, Australians pay $4.4 billion in bank fees every year. She says credit-card fees top the list, earning banks more than $1.5 billion last financial year.

India Australian Mother Vandna Kukreja says, it is one of the most difficult tasks to find a particular Bank’s ATM with little kids.

She say no one wants to pay $2 as ATM fee to buy ice-cream of 10 dollars.

