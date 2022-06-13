NSW boosts $28 million funding for multicultural communities

The New South Wales Government has announced $28 million in funding for the state's multicultural communities. The fund is to pay for initiatives including language and translation services, festivals and cultural events, and also the establishment of a new Religious Communities Advisory Council. The government says the package is in response to the critical role multicultural and faith communities have played during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Published 13 June 2022 at 1:31pm
By Claire Slattery
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
