NSW boosts $28 million funding for multicultural communities

NSW Premier Dominic Perrotet and stakeholders at the funding launch

Published 13 June 2022 at 1:31pm
By Claire Slattery
Presented by Vikas awana
The New South Wales Government has announced $28 million in funding for the state's multicultural communities. The fund is to pay for initiatives including language and translation services, festivals and cultural events, and also the establishment of a new Religious Communities Advisory Council. The government says the package is in response to the critical role multicultural and faith communities have played during the COVID-19 pandemic.

