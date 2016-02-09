NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley on Asylum

Drawing By a Nauru Detained Child Source: Supplied
Published 9 February 2016 at 4:21pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Following Victorias Premier Daniel Andrews offer to give sanctuary to 267 asylum seekers, Queensland and ACT premiers have joined him to offer support to asylum seekers facing deportation to Nauru.SBS Hindi spoke to Luke Foley the opposition leader for NSW about his stance on this issue.Mr Foley has opined that NSW should follow suit.
Available in other languages
