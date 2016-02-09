SBS Hindi

NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley on Asylum

SBS Hindi

Drawing By a Nauru Detained Child

Drawing By a Nauru Detained Child Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 February 2016 at 4:21pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Following Victorias Premier Daniel Andrews offer to give sanctuary to 267 asylum seekers, Queensland and ACT premiers have joined him to offer support to asylum seekers facing deportation to Nauru.SBS Hindi spoke to Luke Foley the opposition leader for NSW about his stance on this issue.Mr Foley has opined that NSW should follow suit.

Published 9 February 2016 at 4:21pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds