On this world environment day, two simple habits you can adapt to make a difference

Every year World Environment Day is organized around a theme on a particularly pressing environmental concern.





This year the theme is, 'Beat Air Pollution.'





It’s a call to action, call to combat the global crisis of air pollution.





China has been chosen this year to host the program around the theme #BeatAirPollution.











India was the host country last year where the theme was #BeatPlasticPollution.





Both India and China are struggling to keep their air pollution under control.





India's Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has launched an awareness campaign in collaboration with a non-government organisation Bhamla Foundation and Bollywood stars, this year.





Thodi hawa aane de, Tazi hawa aane de...Thodi hawa aane de is video song which features Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Rajkumar Rao, Vicky Kaushal and Kapil Sharma among others.











While Bollywood stars are trying to create awareness about the issue, Melbourne-based air pollution monitoring consultant, Manoj Kumar says each one of us can play a role in protecting our environment.





“Unless there is common people participation in environmental issues it will be difficult to turnaround the situation for any government or UN body,” says Mr Kumar who supplies pollution monitoring equipment in India, China and Australia.





“Can I request everyone in Australia and India to do only two things, please do not use a single-use straw and single-use plastic bags,” he urges.





"Nine out of ten people worldwide are exposed to levels of air pollutants that exceed safe levels set by the World Health Organisation.



