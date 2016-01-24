SBS Hindi

"One in four women in Australia experience emotional abuse": Lawyer Pallavi Sinha

Published 24 January 2016 at 7:31pm
By Pallavi Jain
Often when we think about domestic violence we think about physical assault or some form of physical abuse, but what about emotional abuse? Is emotional abuse considered a part of domestic violence by law in Australia? India and more recently UK have implemented laws whereby people may go to jail for emotionally abusing their partners. To know more about the situation in Australia regarding emotional abuse we spoke to Lawyer Pallavi Sinha who works in the area of domestic violence.

