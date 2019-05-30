SBS Hindi

Online safety for kids

Published 30 May 2019 at 1:25pm
It is the responsibility of parents and carers to educate children about some harmful experiences they may encounter online. One in 5 young Australians and one in three adults have had a negative online experience. One in four young people reported being contacted by strangers/someone they did not know. SBS Hindi spoke with eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant who gives us invaluable tips on creating awareness and helping kids with online safety issues.

