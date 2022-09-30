Optus breach reveals need to rapidly strengthen privacy laws, says government

LISTEN TO
New housing infrastructure has been developed in the remote Northern Territory Tiwi town of Pirlangimpi, looking to address issues about chronic overcrowding. However, there are concerns that a planned increase in rental prices will make housing unaffordable for many in remote communities.
SBS Hindi
29/09/202206:44
LISTEN TO
Drivers getting ready for a petrol price hike in coming days, with the return of the full fuel excise tax. The tax was halved by the previous Morrison government six months ago as a measure to ease the cost of living. The competition regulator is warning it will take steps against any fuel retailers found to be overcharging.
SBS Hindi
30/09/202204:34
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
Every year, Australia generates more than 76 million tonnes of waste, but only half of that waste is recycled. Leonardo Urbano is among those working to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill.
SBS Hindi
27/09/202206:01