Optus breach reveals need to rapidly strengthen privacy laws, says government

OPTUS STOCK

General view of an Optus store in Sydney, Thursday, September 22, 2022. Optus customers' private information could be compromised after a cyber attack hit the phone and internet provider. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Published 30 September 2022 at 3:11pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by Priyanka Hatwalne
Source: SBS

As the Optus data breach threatens to trigger changes to Australia's privacy laws, calls are growing louder for big companies to have their user storage restricted. It comes, as the government calls Optus to accept the blame - and the costs.

