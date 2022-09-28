SBS Hindi

'Optus hacker' apologises for data breach, says stolen data has been deleted

SBS Hindi

KELLY BAYER ROSMARIN OPTUS

A supplied image obtained Thursday, December 5, 2019 of incoming Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin. Former Commonwealth Bank executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has been named the next chief executive of Optus, with the appointment taking effect next year. (AAP Image/Supplied by Optus) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Credit: SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 September 2022 at 1:58pm, updated 28 September 2022 at 4:38pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS

The group claiming responsibility for the Optus data breach has said it has deleted the stolen data and dropped its ransom demands. In response to the cyberattack, the Federal Government blamed Optus and criticised it for not protecting consumers. However, Optus says it is doing everything it can to ensure consumers are protected.

Published 28 September 2022 at 1:58pm, updated 28 September 2022 at 4:38pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 
and
Twitter.


LISTEN TO
Hindi_Tourism Day 2022 image

World Tourism Day was observed on 27 September under the theme 'Rethinking Tourism'. This SBS Hindi interview features Poornima Patil talking about her travel experiences around the world during the last 30 years.

SBS Hindi

28/09/202211:55
LISTEN TO
Hindi_210922_Curry Festival in Harris Park.mp3 image

A curry festival was organised at Sydney’s Harris Park to boost business for Indian restaurants and retailers that suffered during the COVID pandemic. SBS Hindi speaks to local leaders, business owners and those who attended the festivities.

SBS Hindi

26/09/202208:55
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
hindi_220922_standupComedians.mp3 image

Two desi/Aussie comedians performed taking the audience to a roller coaster journey of Indian immigrants in 'Tu NRI Banega' - a Hindi gig at the Sydney Fringe Festival this year. It is claimed as Australia’s first Hindi comedy show for the NRIs by the NRIs. Listen to this podcast to know about these young IT professionals who practice this art form to add laughter and nostalgia painting a picture of everyday struggles.

SBS Hindi

24/09/202214:48
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PETER DUTTON PRESSER

SBS Hindi News 28 September 2022: Opposition Leader Peter Dutton cautiously supports government's anti-corruption legislation

US India Blinken

India report: India, US discuss Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and trade

Hindi_Poornima Patil

Globetrotter's perspective on tourism's changing landscape

optus

SBS Hindi News 27 September 2022: Alleged Optus hacker apologises and removes data from dark web