'Our aim is to help new students make the best of their experience'

AISECS

Source: Supplied

Published 5 August 2019 at 2:39pm, updated 5 August 2019 at 2:52pm
By Vivek Kumar
The Consulate General of India, Sydney is organising an event to guide and help new international students in cooperation with Australian-Indian Sports, Educational & Cultural Society (AISECS) and Study NSW.

“The event is to help students understand Australia and make them aware of their rights and duties along with helping them understand the Australian job market and making the best of their experience as an international student,” says Gurnam Singh, president of AISECS.

AISECS
This free information and networking event will be addressed by legendry Australian cricket umpire Simon Taufel, who will share his experience as an Australian.

“We aim to give new students some tips on how to find employment, make them aware of safety, well-being & available support,” Mr Singh told SBS Hindi.

