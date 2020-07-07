SBS Hindi

Over 5,000 global participants, 75 sessions and 250 speakers to mark India Global Week 2020

Bhartya Janta party (BJP) leader and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to his supporters during a road show in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India, 25 April 2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Source: AAP Image/EPA/PRABHAT KUMAR VERMA

Published 7 July 2020
The 2020 edition of the India Global Week kicks off on July 9 till 11 where over 5,000 global participants across 75+ sessions and 250+ speakers will come together for global discussion.

Highlights
  • India Global Week is one of the biggest international events on India’s globalisation
  • Scheduled from July 9-11 online
  • Over 5,000 global participants across 75+ sessions and 250+ speakers planned
Touted as one of the biggest international events on India's globalisation, the three-day conference will explore opportunities, understand the challenges and make informed decisions as the world looks ahead to a better, brighter future beyond COVID-19.

“#BeTheRevival: India & A Better New World is the theme of the conference this year,” Mr Dipen Rughani, the organizer of the Australia stream told SBS Hindi.

“Participants will discuss everything from geopolitics to business, arts, emerging technologies, finance, pharma, defence and the all-important ‘Diaspora Dividend’,” Mr Rughani said.

“It looks at different countries – the United States, the UK, Canada, Singapore and Australia – how these economies can converge with India and help each other for better and brighter future,” he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will headline an India Global Week summit on the vision for a post-pandemic world. Besides Mr Jaishankar, Railways and Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal, recently-retired Indian Representative at the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin, author-politician Shashi Tharoor among many more will connect from India.

 

 

Dipen Rughani
“#BeTheRevival: India & A Better New World is the theme of the conference this year,” Mr Dipen Rughani, the organizer of the Australia stream told SBS Hindi. Source: Supplied


It will also feature country-specific sessions on Australia, Japan, Singapore, the US, and the UK.

The conference will include one-day devoted to the Australia-India relationship with speakers for the Australia Stream to include His Excellency A. Gitesh Sarma – India’s High Commissioner to Australia, Peter Varghese AO – Chancellor of The University of Queensland and Former Secretary, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australian High Commissioner to India, author of the Australian Government’s India Economic Strategy 2035.

The Australia stream will also see speakers such as Rama Bijapurkar, India’s most respected thought leader on market strategy and India’s consumer economy, Professor Rory Medcalf, the Head of the National Security College at the Australian National University, Melissa Conley Tyler, the Director of Asialink Diplomacy, Michael Sharpe, the National Director of Industry at the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre, John Madew, the Head of Mining and Resources at Austrade and the former international cricketer, Steve Waugh.

The conference and networking event will be held virtually and is free to attend.

