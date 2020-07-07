Over 5,000 global participants, 75 sessions and 250 speakers to mark India Global Week 2020

Highlights India Global Week is one of the biggest international events on India’s globalisation

Scheduled from July 9-11 online

Over 5,000 global participants across 75+ sessions and 250+ speakers planned

Touted as one of the biggest international events on India's globalisation, the three-day conference will explore opportunities, understand the challenges and make informed decisions as the world looks ahead to a better, brighter future beyond COVID-19.





“#BeTheRevival: India & A Better New World is the theme of the conference this year,” Mr Dipen Rughani, the organizer of the Australia stream told SBS Hindi .





“Participants will discuss everything from geopolitics to business, arts, emerging technologies, finance, pharma, defence and the all-important ‘Diaspora Dividend’,” Mr Rughani said.





Listen to the podcast:





“It looks at different countries – the United States, the UK, Canada, Singapore and Australia – how these economies can converge with India and help each other for better and brighter future,” he said.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will headline an India Global Week summit on the vision for a post-pandemic world. Besides Mr Jaishankar, Railways and Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal, recently-retired Indian Representative at the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin, author-politician Shashi Tharoor among many more will connect from India.

















“#BeTheRevival: India & A Better New World is the theme of the conference this year,” Mr Dipen Rughani, the organizer of the Australia stream told SBS Hindi. Source: Supplied





It will also feature country-specific sessions on Australia, Japan, Singapore, the US, and the UK.





The conference will include one-day devoted to the Australia-India relationship with speakers for the Australia Stream to include His Excellency A. Gitesh Sarma – India’s High Commissioner to Australia, Peter Varghese AO – Chancellor of The University of Queensland and Former Secretary, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australian High Commissioner to India, author of the Australian Government’s India Economic Strategy 2035.





The Australia stream will also see speakers such as Rama Bijapurkar, India’s most respected thought leader on market strategy and India’s consumer economy, Professor Rory Medcalf, the Head of the National Security College at the Australian National University, Melissa Conley Tyler, the Director of Asialink Diplomacy, Michael Sharpe, the National Director of Industry at the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre, John Madew, the Head of Mining and Resources at Austrade and the former international cricketer, Steve Waugh.





The conference and networking event will be held virtually and is free to attend.





