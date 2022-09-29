SBS Hindi

Affordability or overcrowding? NT community faces unenviable choices

Lucille Papajua (left) and her family receive the keys to their new home with Minister Selena Uibo (right) (SBS).jpg

Lucille Papajua (left) and her family receive the keys to their new home with Minister Selena Uibo (right) (SBS)

Published 30 September 2022 at 9:53am
By Laetitia Lemke, Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Priyanka Hatwalne
New housing infrastructure has been developed in the remote Northern Territory Tiwi town of Pirlangimpi, looking to address issues about chronic overcrowding. However, there are concerns that a planned increase in rental prices will make housing unaffordable for many in remote communities.

