SBS Hindi

Paan Ho Toh Banaras ka!

SBS Hindi

Making Paans

Making Paans Source: Roberto Schmidt AFP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 February 2016 at 6:31pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

So you enjoy chwing a Betel Leaf? Especially the Banaras variety? Go ahead but don't eat too many paans. One or two Paans a day have great therapeutic value. Paan was also offered in prayers.Historian and Journalist Anshuman Shukla tells us more about Banarasi Paan.

Published 17 February 2016 at 6:31pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds