Paan Ho Toh Banaras ka!

Making Paans Source: Roberto Schmidt AFP
Published 17 February 2016 at 6:31pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
So you enjoy chwing a Betel Leaf? Especially the Banaras variety? Go ahead but don't eat too many paans. One or two Paans a day have great therapeutic value. Paan was also offered in prayers.Historian and Journalist Anshuman Shukla tells us more about Banarasi Paan.
Published 17 February 2016 at 6:31pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share