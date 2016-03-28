SBS Hindi

Pakistan Blast not aimed at Christians alone....

A Boy injured in Pakistan Blast

A Boy injured in Pakistan Blast Source: AAP Image/ EPA/RAHAT DAR

Published 28 March 2016 at 7:21pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Dr Hassan Asghari a Political Analyst from Lahore in an exclusive interview with SBS Hindi spoke to Kumud Merani. He condemns the attack but is of the opinion that the Christians were not necessarily the target of the blast. There were people from other religious backgrounds present in the park as well when the attack took place.

