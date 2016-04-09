Panama leaks and its Impact on India!

GOI Source: GOI
Published 9 April 2016 at 5:06pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Heads of state, politicians, celebrities and criminals were named in a huge cache of leaked files - now called the Panama Papers - exposing almost 40 years of intricate methods to make use of offshore assets.According to Indian Express newspaper Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vinod Adani, the brother of Adani Group founder, Gautam, Niira Radia, who gained notoriety for taping conversations with politicians and media members and loans defaulter Vijay Mallya were some of the Indian names in the leaked papers.The Indian government on Monday set up a multi-agency team to investigate the alleged offshore holdings of about 500 Indians named in the papers.Senior Journalist Harsvardhan Thripathi gave an account how India is dealing with this vast data.
