Parliament debates over gas supply shortfall and Territory rights bill

The gas industry has been put on notice by the federal government over soaring energy prices and fears of a supply shortage in 2023, as it looks to implement a gas trigger to shore up more domestic supply. And the parliament has begun debating a bill that would allow the right for the territories to legislate on voluntary assisted dying laws, 25 years after they were barred. Listen to this podcast for details.
Published 2 August 2022 at 4:15pm
By Priyanka Hatwalne, Krishani Dhanji
Source: SBS
