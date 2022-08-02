SBS Hindi

Parliament debates over gas supply shortfall and Territory rights bill

Opposition Treasury spokesperson Angus Taylor

Opposition Treasury spokesperson Angus Taylor Source: AAP

Published 2 August 2022 at 4:15pm
By Priyanka Hatwalne, Krishani Dhanji
The gas industry has been put on notice by the federal government over soaring energy prices and fears of a supply shortage in 2023, as it looks to implement a gas trigger to shore up more domestic supply. And the parliament has begun debating a bill that would allow the right for the territories to legislate on voluntary assisted dying laws, 25 years after they were barred. Listen to this podcast for details.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

