Parminder Singh Jabbal's body to be repatriated to India

27-year-old Indian man Parminder Singh Jabbal, died in a road accident in Bay of Plenty, New Zealand on July 11 th .





His body will be repatriated to India to his family in Punjab on Wednesday.





Kharag Singh of New Zealand told SBS Hindi that Parminder has been survived by his live-in partner Ms Waerea, who is expecting the couple’s first child.





“His last rites were a very sensitive issue. His partner wanted to carry out the last rites according to Maori tradition in New Zealand and Parminder’s family in India requested his body be repatriated to India for the last rites,” Mr Singh said.





Parminder’s family offered to bring Ms Waerea to India but she was afraid to go as she had been told she could not fly at this stage of her pregnancy.





Ms Waerea wished him to be cremated and his ashes split between her and his family in India.





Mr Singh, who was closely involved in the counselling and mediation process, along with fundraising for funeral and body repatriation costs, travelled 300 km to meet Ms Waerea in Rotorua.





“After four hours, we resolved the issue amicably. She agreed to our request and Parminder’s body will be taken to India for his last rites,” Mr Singh told SBS Hindi .





Mr Singh’s efforts were supported by the members of the community and New Zealand Police, which played a critical role in bringing an amicable closure to this sensitive issue.





Mr Singh also thanked the Kiwi-Indian community who have generously donated and supported the fundraising to bear the cost of repatriation.





Source: Supplied





(Photo: Harjinder Basiala Punjab Herald NZ)





From Left: Ms Waerea's brother Pika Henry, Local constable Shammi Singh, community member Kharag Singh aka Sidhu Singh, Ms Waerea (Parminder Jabbal's partner) and Sergeant Simon Betichitti





Mr Jabbal and Ms Waerea had been living together since 2017. The couple found they were expecting a child in March this year.





Mr Jabbal arrived in New Zealand three years ago on a student visa to study healthcare and had recently received his work visa.



