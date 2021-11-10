Perinatal Mental Health Week: Mental health issues related to pregnancy need more attention

Published 10 November 2021 at 12:06pm, updated 10 November 2021 at 9:47pm
Presented by Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Research shows that one in five new mums and one in 10 new dads experience perinatal depression and anxiety in Australia. Experts have called for more action on the ground to create awareness and support for the expectant and new parents. Perinatal Mental Health Week is being observed from 7 to 13 November to encourage people who may be struggling with the arrival of a newborn to reach out for support.
