Petition to consider migrants' parents as 'immediate family' tabled in Australian parliament

Independent MP Zali Steggall and Greens senator Nick McKim have presented a petition to the Australian senate urging the government to consider migrants' parents as 'immediate family.' More than 100,000 people have applied for a travel exemption for a parent living overseas to enter the country since the Australian borders closed due to the coronavirus pandemic last year.
Published 18 June 2021 at 2:51pm
By Danielle Robertson
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.