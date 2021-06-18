SBS Hindi

Petition to consider migrants' parents as 'immediate family' tabled in Australian parliament

Independent Member for Warringah Zali Steggall along with other signatories of the petition at a press conference.

Independent Member for Warringah Zali Steggall along with other signatories of the petition at a press conference. Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Published 18 June 2021 at 2:51pm
By Danielle Robertson
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Independent MP Zali Steggall and Greens senator Nick McKim have presented a petition to the Australian senate urging the government to consider migrants' parents as 'immediate family.' More than 100,000 people have applied for a travel exemption for a parent living overseas to enter the country since the Australian borders closed due to the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

Advertisement


