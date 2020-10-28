Petition to consider parents as immediate family members

Harjot Singh

Harjot Singh Source: Supplied by Harjot Singh

Due to the Covid-19 related travel ban, only the immediate family of an Australian citizen or permanent resident is allowed to enter into Australia. However, parents are not considered as immediate family.

Melbourne-based Harjot Singh is in India to take care of his father. He cannot bring his father to Australia due to travel restrictions.

Mr Singh lost his mother in July, and now his father is alone and sick so he must be with him.

He could not attend his mother's funeral too.

"I could not travel to India when my mother passed away as the death certificate was not immediately available. And, without the certificate, I could not get a travel exemption. So I did not get a chance to perform the last rites," says Mr Singh who has been living in Australia for almost 18 years.

He got an exemption to travel when his father was sick.

"I produced a certificate from the hospital to get a travel exemption, and then I travelled to India with my wife and son," Mr Singh told SBS Hindi.

He wants to bring his father back to Australia as no one else is there to take care of him.
My father is old and alone. He needs to be taken care of. I want to bring him with me.
According to the travel restrictions implemented due to Coronavirus pandemic, "You are automatically exempt from the travel restrictions and can enter Australia (without obtaining an individual exemption) if you are an Australian citizen, a permanent resident of Australia or an immediate family member of an Australian citizen or permanent resident."

Australia considers someone an immediate family member if he or she is:

  • a spouse
  • a de facto partner
  • a dependent child/ren
  • a legal guardian.
This means the parents are not considered an immediate family member and cannot travel to Australia without exemption.

Mr Singh says "I have requested ABF several times for an exemption. But, every time I applied, my request was rejected. They say he is alone is not a reason for a compassionate exemption.
They say my father is not an immediate family member so he cannot come to Australia on a visitor's visa.
Many Indians want to bring their parents to Australia, but their requests have been rejected on similar grounds.

These people are coming together to campaign against the rule. They have formed a group of people in similar situations.

"They consider girlfriends as family members but not the parents. This is weird. We are appealing against this rule," says Mr Singh.
A petition has also been filed requesting the government of Australia to include parents of Australian citizens and Permanent residents as immediate family members.
'Happy and fortunate': 183 Australians arrive in Darwin from India

"We know this pandemic is going to last long and not able to meet or grief or celebrate events together is causing mental and emotional stress. The separation is now having an impact on people's emotions and mental health. Other countries like the US, UK, Canada are allowing parents of citizens to join them in the country and spend time together during this pandemic," reads the petition.

Over 5,000 people have signed this petition.
India opens borders for non-tourism visits

