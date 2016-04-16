SBS Hindi

PHOTOS: Photography to promote Australian BirdLife

Vijay Chalsea

Source: Vijay Chalsea

Published 16 April 2016 at 8:01pm, updated 20 April 2016 at 4:11pm
Vijay Chelsea of Perth is a passionate bird watcher who has decided to do something to promote Australian BirdLife. He combined his love of photography with a passion for wildlife conservation and he has produced amazing wildlife calendars. The rewards from the calendar sales are donated to BirdLife Australia and other wildlife conservation organisations in Australia and India.

Here are some pictures by Vijay Chalsea:

Red Capped Robin
Source: Vijay Chalsea


 

Red winged fairy wren fence
Source: Vijay Chalsea


 

Red eared firetail
Source: Vijay Chalsea


 

Spotted pradolate
Source: Vijay Chalsea


 

Splendid fairy wren
Source: Vijay Chalsea


