PHOTOS: Photography to promote Australian BirdLife

Vijay Chelsea of Perth is a passionate bird watcher who has decided to do something to promote Australian BirdLife. He combined his love of photography with a passion for wildlife conservation and he has produced amazing wildlife calendars. The rewards from the calendar sales are donated to BirdLife Australia and other wildlife conservation organisations in Australia and India.
