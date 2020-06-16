Planning to buy a house or renovate? $25k HomeBuilder scheme explained

Home Builder grant will provide eligible owner-occupiers (including first home buyers) with $25,000 to build a new home or substantially renovate an existing home.





Highlights:





Only Australia citizens can take advantage of the Home Builder Grant.

Citizens buying their first home will get the most benefit.

There are certain conditions that must be met to get a Home Builder Grant

It is a time-limited grant program to help the residential construction market to bounce back from the Coronavirus crisis.





"But there are some conditions for its eligibility," Mr Navjit Singh Matta, Sydney-based home loan specialist told SBS Hindi.





Navjeet Singh Matta, Founder Director, Gain Home Loans Source: Supplied / N S Matta





“Home Builder is a time-limited, tax-free grant program to help the residential construction market to get through the Coronavirus pandemic.”





Mr Matta says the Home Builder grant will be available for building contracts signed between 4 June and 31 December 2020, where construction or renovation commences within three months of the contract date.





"However, you cannot use this grant to get some work done at home," he says.





The grant also cannot be used for additions to the property that are not connected to the home, such as swimming pools, tennis courts, outdoor spas and saunas, sheds or garages.











Source: Pixabay





To access Home Builder, owner-occupiers must meet the following eligibility criteria:





you are a natural person (not a company or trust);

you are aged 18 years or older.

you are an Australian citizen.

you meet one of the following two income caps:

$125,000 per annum for an individual applicant based on your 2018-19 tax return or later; or



$200,000 per annum for a couple based on both 2018-19 tax returns or later;

you enter a building contract between 4 June 2020 and 31 December 2020 to either:





build a new home as a principal place of residence, where the property value (house and land) does not exceed $750,000; or

substantially renovate your existing home as a principal place of residence, where the renovation contract is between $150,000 and $750,000, and where the value of your existing property (house and land) does not exceed $1.5 million.







Mr Matta says that the Home Builder Grant Scheme is only for Australian citizens.





"It means, the permanent resident will not be able to take advantage of it," he added.





Listen to the podcast:





LISTEN TO Planning to buy a house or renovate? $25k HomeBuilder scheme explained SBS Hindi 16/06/2020 06:13 Play







The program will be uncapped but the government expects it will cost $680 million, which roughly equates to around 27,000 grants.





Learn more here .





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



