Highlights Small businesses to get 6-month loan payment deferral

Under the JobKeeper Payment, affected employers will be able to claim payment of $1,500 per fortnight per eligible employee.

JobSeeker allowance doubled; those eligible will now receive more than $1100 a fortnight

Raman Bhalla, a Chartered Accountant and a tax planning expert says the government has announced many schemes to help people including small business owners and those who have lost their jobs.





“These measures range from JobKeeper allowance to Economic Support payment, special allowances for small and medium businesses to bringing in legislation to support the renters.





“Many support measures have been announced but these are for Australian citizens and permanent residents and to some extent for New Zealanders who live in Australia. Unfortunately, it is not for international students and temporary visa holders as government’s resources are limited right now,” he told SBS Hindi.





Check what you can get here .





Listen to the podcast:





LISTEN TO COVID-19: Here's a list of financial assistance available from government SBS Hindi 28/04/2020 08:31 Play













People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others and gatherings are limited to two people unless you are with your family or household.





If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor, don’t visit, or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.





Follow SBS Hindi’s special coverage of COVID-19 outbreak

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter



