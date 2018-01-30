SBS Hindi

"Please make Wyndham Indian Cultural Precinct at appropriate place not Park": Sonika & Hyder

SBS Hindi

Wyndham Indian Cultural Precinct

Source: SBS Hindi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 January 2018 at 3:23pm, updated 4 February 2018 at 2:33pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A group of residents from Melbourne’s west are calling State government of Victoria and Wyndham Council to consider Tarneit as the location for Indian Cultural Precinct.

Published 30 January 2018 at 3:23pm, updated 4 February 2018 at 2:33pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Resident of Wyndham
Sonika
and
Hyder Hussain
i started a petition under The Wyndham Indian Culture precinct Action Committee to generate support within local community to nominate "Tarneit' as location.



 

However, Wyndham Council has already confirmed via feasibility report and community consultation process that “President Park” which is located in Wyndham vale will be developed as Indian Cultural Precinct.

The Indian Culture Precinct Action Committee’
s President Sonika Sha argues that 'The President Park' is in no way appropriate location for Indian Cultural Precinct.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023