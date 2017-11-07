SBS Hindi

PM announces citizenship status measures but 'This is not an audit'

SBS Hindi

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, November 6, 2017. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 November 2017 at 6:05pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:28am
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj, Marija Zivic
Source: SBS

As per the plan agreed by the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader to increase transparency around the citizenship status of all federal parliamentarians, all MPs and Senators will be forced to disclose their details before the end of the year.

Published 7 November 2017 at 6:05pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:28am
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj, Marija Zivic
Source: SBS
After four months - and six parliamentarians losing their jobs - the dual citizenship saga has demanded action from the top.

Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull wants to force every MP and Senator to disclose their birthplace and that of their parents, as well as declare that they have never been a citizen of another country --  and if they were, to provide evidence that they've renounced foreign citizenship.

That disclosure would be required within 21 days of the parliament signing off on the plan - and would become a permanent feature in future so that anyone newly elected would have to do the same within three weeks of being sworn in.

Those caught supplying false information would face the consequences of breaching parliamentary privilege - a sackable offence.

Labor has agreed - in principle - to back the government's plan after proposing a similar move late last week.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten says even though he's sceptical about the Prime Minister's change of heart - he wants to work together.

On the other hand, Greens Leader Richard Di Natale says this plan falls short of what he believes is necessary to end the dual citizenship drama once and for all.

However, The Prime Minister and Opposition Leader will meet to discuss the plan on Wednesday.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023