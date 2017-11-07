PM announces citizenship status measures but 'This is not an audit'

After four months - and six parliamentarians losing their jobs - the dual citizenship saga has demanded action from the top.





Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull wants to force every MP and Senator to disclose their birthplace and that of their parents, as well as declare that they have never been a citizen of another country -- and if they were, to provide evidence that they've renounced foreign citizenship.





That disclosure would be required within 21 days of the parliament signing off on the plan - and would become a permanent feature in future so that anyone newly elected would have to do the same within three weeks of being sworn in.





Those caught supplying false information would face the consequences of breaching parliamentary privilege - a sackable offence.





Labor has agreed - in principle - to back the government's plan after proposing a similar move late last week.





Opposition Leader Bill Shorten says even though he's sceptical about the Prime Minister's change of heart - he wants to work together.





On the other hand, Greens Leader Richard Di Natale says this plan falls short of what he believes is necessary to end the dual citizenship drama once and for all.



