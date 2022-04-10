SBS Hindi

PM Morrison urges voters to stick to the familiar, Albanese promises to unite the country as Australia set to vote on May 21

SBS Hindi

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called the federal election for 21 May.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called the federal election for 21 May. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 April 2022 at 8:19am
Source: SBS

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Leader of Opposition Anthony Albanese made their pitches to the voters as election campaign for federal election 2022 officially began.

Published 11 April 2022 at 8:19am
Source: SBS
Liberal party leader Scott Morrison and Labor party leader Anthony Albanese addressed voters on Sunday after Scott Morrison called the federal election for May 21.

The Prime Minister flew from Sydney to Canberra on Sunday morning to visit Governor-General David Hurley and receive authorization for parliament to be dissolved and for the election to be ordered.

Mr Morrison urged voters to choose the familiar in his address.

Advertisement
"It's a choice between a strong future and an uncertain one. It's a choice between a government you know and a Labor Opposition that you don't," he said.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition Anthony Albanese promised to unite the country.

He said, "This election will determine whether we can come together to build a better future. We can seize that opportunity, but you have to vote for it."

Mr Morrison used his first official campaign speech to highlight his government's "responsible financial management", their successes in steering Australia through the COVID-19 pandemic, and its promises around tax relief, infrastructure investment, and defence spending.

On the other hand, Mr Albanese empathized with Australians, who he said are seeing living costs rise but not their income, but urged them to be guided by optimism rather than fear.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

‘I was always a natural in comic roles’: comedian Aarti Vincent



READ MORE

Qantas announces non-stop flights from Sydney to Indian city of Bengaluru



READ MORE

'Beyond Pink' supports people impacted by cancer



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'