PM Morrison urges voters to stick to the familiar, Albanese promises to unite the country as Australia set to vote on May 21

Liberal party leader Scott Morrison and Labor party leader Anthony Albanese addressed voters on Sunday after Scott Morrison called the federal election for May 21.





The Prime Minister flew from Sydney to Canberra on Sunday morning to visit Governor-General David Hurley and receive authorization for parliament to be dissolved and for the election to be ordered.





Mr Morrison urged voters to choose the familiar in his address.





"It's a choice between a strong future and an uncertain one. It's a choice between a government you know and a Labor Opposition that you don't," he said.





Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition Anthony Albanese promised to unite the country.





He said, "This election will determine whether we can come together to build a better future. We can seize that opportunity, but you have to vote for it."





Mr Morrison used his first official campaign speech to highlight his government's "responsible financial management", their successes in steering Australia through the COVID-19 pandemic, and its promises around tax relief, infrastructure investment, and defence spending.





On the other hand, Mr Albanese empathized with Australians, who he said are seeing living costs rise but not their income, but urged them to be guided by optimism rather than fear.





