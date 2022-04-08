‘I was always a natural in comic roles’: comedian Aarti Vincent

Published 8 April 2022 at 5:41pm, updated 11 April 2022 at 11:53am
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Aarti Vincent, a theatre artist from Delhi, realised after her first audition in Melbourne that she is a woman of colour. After migrating to Melbourne she couldn't comprehend a life without theatre so she decided to have her own script and stage. Speaking with SBS Hindi, she shares her journey into the world of comedy and talks about the person in her life who takes all her jokes with pride. She is performing at the annual Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022, which offers the best of stand-up comedians.
