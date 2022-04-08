SBS Hindi

‘I was always a natural in comic roles’: comedian Aarti Vincent

SBS Hindi

Aarti Vincent

Aarti Vincent Source: Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 April 2022 at 5:41pm, updated 11 April 2022 at 11:53am
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Aarti Vincent, a theatre artist from Delhi, realised after her first audition in Melbourne that she is a woman of colour. After migrating to Melbourne she couldn't comprehend a life without theatre so she decided to have her own script and stage. Speaking with SBS Hindi, she shares her journey into the world of comedy and talks about the person in her life who takes all her jokes with pride. She is performing at the annual Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022, which offers the best of stand-up comedians.

Published 8 April 2022 at 5:41pm, updated 11 April 2022 at 11:53am
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

Short Film ‘Across Borders’ tackles racism in Australia

Advertisement


READ MORE

Meet the artist who once painted Melbourne's tram



READ MORE

Remembering Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his death anniversary



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'