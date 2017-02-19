SBS Hindi

PM Turnbull Wraps His Whirlwind Trip to NZ

SBS Hindi

PM Turnbull and New Zealand's PM Bill English

PM Turnbull and New Zealand's PM Bill English Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 February 2017 at 6:51pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:19am
By Sonja Heydeman, Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has capped off a fleeting, 24-hour visit to New Zealand. He's met with his New Zealand counterpart Bill English, discussing key issues including asylum seekers and trade.Summary By Sonja Heydeman . Presenter Kumud Merani

Published 19 February 2017 at 6:51pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:19am
By Sonja Heydeman, Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023