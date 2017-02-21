Politicians, food industry resist push for 'sugar tax'

There is no argument Australians are getting fatter.





But there is debate over what to do about an obesity epidemic that researchers say costs Australia more than 50-billion-dollars a year.





Nutrition researcher Doctor Gary Sacks from Deakin University in Melbourne says the solution lies with government and a tax on junk food, including sugary drinks.





"But as a society this is a major issue and we all need to take action so that's individuals, organisations and governments need to take some responsibility here."





Jane Martin has two young children. Angus, aged four and two-year-old Molly.





She says like all parents she has to contend with junk food advertising directed at kids.





"Molly loves Frozen (the Disney movie), Angus loves Paw Patrol (Canadian animated series on Nickelodeon channel), so even the packaging of products is covered in that kind of thing and they're really, really attracted to that so it's definitely really hard to avoid it."





Both sides of politics are opposed to a sugar tax, but federal opposition leader Bill Shorten says advertising restrictions could be warranted.





"I probably do think it's time to toughen up advertising restrictions around junk food at peak periods when little eyeballs are on the TV and getting all the wrong messages about food and healthy eating."





The industry group, the Australian Food and Grocery Council says there's no evidence a sugar tax would have any impact on obesity rates.





Chief Executive Gary Dawson says the Council also opposes bringing in restrictions on advertising, saying food companies have voluntarily elected not to advertise what he calls 'treats' during children's viewing hours.





"When children are sitting unsupervised by parents, there is an argument to restrict and remove the advertising of treats. But in viewing times when typically most of the audience are adults, when children typically are watching programs with their parents, that's a different environment, a different viewing environment so look food companies themselves have removed the advertising of treats that's targeted at children, that's in children's television programs and that's happened over the last 7 or 8 years."





Greens leader Richard Di Natale says he supports a sugar tax and wants the federal government to stop listening to companies such as Coca Cola.





"And start listening to the doctors, scientists and experts who are telling us a small tax on sugar sweetened drinks would reduce obesity and ensure our kids lead longer and healthier lives."



















