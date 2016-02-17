Pop Francis and Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill meet

The talks between the Pope and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church - focused on the plight of Christians in the Middle East.
Pope Francis and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill meet at the Jose Marti airport in Havana, Cuba. Source: AAP
Published 17 February 2016 at 11:41am
By Anita Barar
SBS

The leaders of Christianity's two biggest Churches have met for the first time - since the religions split almost a thousand years ago.
