Pop Francis and Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill meet

Pope Francis and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill meet at the Jose Marti airport in Havana, Cuba.

Pope Francis and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill meet at the Jose Marti airport in Havana, Cuba.

Published 17 February 2016 at 11:41am
By Anita Barar
The leaders of Christianity's two biggest Churches have met for the first time - since the religions split almost a thousand years ago.

The talks between the Pope and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church - focused on the plight of Christians in the Middle East.

 

 





