Powered by David Warner’s century Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs in a thriller

Published 13 June 2019 at 3:34pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
ICC cricket world cup’s 18 match saw a well-paced century by Australian opener David Warner and gutsy 82 by Captain Aaron Finch to put a total of 307 for Pakistan to chase. Pakistan’s innings ended in 45.4 overs with a score of 266, not before the duo of Sarfaraz Ahmed and Wahab Riaz gave the Australians a scare with a rearguard action that revived their hopes for a while.
