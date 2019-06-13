SBS Hindi

Powered by David Warner’s century Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs in a thriller

Warner century as Australia see off battling Pakistan

Published 13 June 2019 at 3:34pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
ICC cricket world cup’s 18 match saw a well-paced century by Australian opener David Warner and gutsy 82 by Captain Aaron Finch to put a total of 307 for Pakistan to chase. Pakistan’s innings ended in 45.4 overs with a score of 266, not before the duo of Sarfaraz Ahmed and Wahab Riaz gave the Australians a scare with a rearguard action that revived their hopes for a while.

