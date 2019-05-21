SBS Hindi

Powered by Indian Australian Dave Sharma’s Wentworth win, Scott Morrison gets to work

SBS Hindi

Dave Sharma, Member Wentworth

Source: Twitter

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 May 2019 at 3:14pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Liberals' Dave Sharma has defeated Independent M-P Kerryn Phelps in the New South Wales seat of Wentworth just after only six months in parliament. The news comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison looks likely to win 77 seats, and as the Labor party grapples with who will be the party's next leader.

Published 21 May 2019 at 3:14pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी