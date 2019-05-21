Powered by Indian Australian Dave Sharma’s Wentworth win, Scott Morrison gets to work

Source: Twitter
Published 21 May 2019 at 3:14pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Liberals' Dave Sharma has defeated Independent M-P Kerryn Phelps in the New South Wales seat of Wentworth just after only six months in parliament. The news comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison looks likely to win 77 seats, and as the Labor party grapples with who will be the party's next leader.
