Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2017 Had Much to Offer

Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Vibrant Gujarat Summit Source: supplied by Sheba

Published 7 February 2017 at 8:16pm, updated 9 February 2017 at 10:48am
By Kumud Merani
Sheba Nandkeolyar, the National Chair of the Australia India Business Council, tells us about her amazing experience at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2017 (PBD) at Bengaluru. Sheba tells us about Prime Minister Modi speaking about NRIs not as a ‘Brain Drain’ but a true ‘Brain Gain’. She also talks about the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and the Bengal Global Business Summit. The PBD has much to offer every NRI and is not just limited to trade and investment.

